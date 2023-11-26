The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 142,761 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $67,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.