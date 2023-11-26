State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.05 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

