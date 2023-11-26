State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $78.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

