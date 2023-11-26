Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 826,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

