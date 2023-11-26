State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $49,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $92.15.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

