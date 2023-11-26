State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $49,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

