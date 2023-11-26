State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.83 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $48,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab stock opened at $187.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

