Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $46,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

