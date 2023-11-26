Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 18,165 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

