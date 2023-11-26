Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.18. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $171.70 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.