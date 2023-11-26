Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.67.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

