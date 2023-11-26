Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $471,000 Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 288,880 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

