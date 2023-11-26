Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

