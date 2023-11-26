Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $495,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

