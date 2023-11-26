Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $490,000 Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

