Contrasting Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% comScore -13.57% -11.19% -2.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Global and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.18%. comScore has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.32 $15.49 million $0.47 6.23 comScore $376.42 million 0.16 -$66.56 million ($0.70) -0.93

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats comScore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

