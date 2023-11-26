ECARX (ECX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ECARX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.75 billion $40.16 million 7.81

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECARX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3161 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

