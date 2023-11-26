Analyzing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ramsay Health Care and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A $1.43 24.22 InnovAge $699.35 million 1.16 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -20.52

Ramsay Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramsay Health Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ramsay Health Care beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

