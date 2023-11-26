Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $163.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

