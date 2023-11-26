Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $48,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 253.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,224,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,588,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 773,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,999,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCO opened at $362.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.33. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.