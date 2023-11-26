Schroder Investment Management Group Has $51.02 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181,328 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,644,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

