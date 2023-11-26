Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $52,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

