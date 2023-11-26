Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,631 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of DLocal worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 7.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

