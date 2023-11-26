Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.15 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.72 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

