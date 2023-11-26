Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,331 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.60 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

