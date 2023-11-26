O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $154.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

