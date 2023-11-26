Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

