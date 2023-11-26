Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.85 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

