O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 662 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

