O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.