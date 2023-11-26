O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
