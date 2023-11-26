The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

