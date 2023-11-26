Inceptionr LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

