Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 72,013 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.83 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

