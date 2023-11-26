Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 64,783 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

