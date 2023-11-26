Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,945 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atkore were worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,040,000 after purchasing an additional 162,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

