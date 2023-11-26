Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 130,379 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Allegion worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Allegion stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

