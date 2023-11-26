TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $160,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.