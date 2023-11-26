Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 275,728 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,042,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $137,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 7.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after buying an additional 999,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

