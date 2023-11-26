Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Toast were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.