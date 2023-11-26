Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Citi Trends by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 973,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,139.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 973,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,139.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,809 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $226.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.94.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

