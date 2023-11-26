Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OXM

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.