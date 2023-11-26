Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $8.90 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

