Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

