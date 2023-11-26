Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HIG opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

