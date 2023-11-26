Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 15,141 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Genesco by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Genesco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Further Reading

