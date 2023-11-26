Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,816 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,296.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

