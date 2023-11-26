Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $638,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.