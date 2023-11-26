28,808 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.81.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

