Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $181.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

