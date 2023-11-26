Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.3 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.